NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 13,791 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WABCO from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

LEN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 3,428,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,753. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

