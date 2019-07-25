NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 556,366 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 1,780,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,924. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other news, insider Russell B. Rinn purchased 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

