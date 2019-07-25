NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $473.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,730. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $512.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

