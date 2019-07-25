NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNBR. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 118,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $353.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.86 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,088,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

