Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 415,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

