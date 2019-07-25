Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.44

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 1003864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

