Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 543,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.40. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

