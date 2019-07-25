Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 32,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,651. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.