North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 14,225 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.79% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

