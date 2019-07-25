North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 5,788.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.20% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.25.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

