North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 13,864 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $840,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after buying an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,388. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.