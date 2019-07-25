North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.75% of Graham worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 9,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $23.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

