Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $15.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.29. The company had a trading volume of 696,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.06. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.