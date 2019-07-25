NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

