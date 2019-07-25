Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76. Novocure has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,762.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $52,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 853,970 shares of company stock worth $48,748,770. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Novocure by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

