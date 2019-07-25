NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,604. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

