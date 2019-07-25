O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

T traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 35,720,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

