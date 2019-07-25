Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Posts Earnings Results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of OAK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $150,191.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 1,628,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,264,975 shares of company stock worth $27,668,527 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 751.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,271,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,698 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at about $55,303,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at about $14,429,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at about $9,706,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.