OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,700.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $92,700.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00292679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.01651989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000664 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,630,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

