Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock.

“We worry that it is only a question of time…… the company commentary this morning was spent on transitioning to the new brick & mortar business model.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 14,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,814. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 147.30%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

