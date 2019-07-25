Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,637. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

