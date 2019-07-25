Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OII traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 3,415,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.18. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.46.

In other Oceaneering International news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $54,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,597,000 after buying an additional 1,001,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,934,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,137,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,054,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 568,311 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $17,277,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

