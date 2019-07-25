Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 4,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.68. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 384,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 769,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

