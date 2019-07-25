OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0425 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $19,116.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00133770 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005754 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00058050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000600 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,659,508 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

