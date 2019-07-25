Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $163.02. 1,252,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $170.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

