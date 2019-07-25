Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.