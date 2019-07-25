Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Shares Up 2.8%

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $28.28, 243,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 681% from the average session volume of 31,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OLBK. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

