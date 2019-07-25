Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. BB&T comprises 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 5,676,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

