Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 5,906,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.