Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.51. 401,148 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95.

