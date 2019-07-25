Old North State Trust LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

