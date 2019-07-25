Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

GE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 43,255,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,827,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

