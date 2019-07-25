OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $7.52 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,317,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

