Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 25,476,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,917,184. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

