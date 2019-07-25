Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $891.95 million.Omnicell also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 453,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,282 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $4,155,316.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,818 shares of company stock worth $10,075,315. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

