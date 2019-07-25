Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $886-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $891.96 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.65-2.82 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. 453,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $430,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,352.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

