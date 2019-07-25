Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

