Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,660,865.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,577,542 shares of company stock worth $30,896,641. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

