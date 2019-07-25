Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,839. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.