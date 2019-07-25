Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Shares Up 16.7%

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 56,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 98,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

