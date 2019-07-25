Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading Down 0.4%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.45 ($0.16), approximately 796,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

About Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

