PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. 45,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,047.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

