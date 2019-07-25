Park National Corp OH Acquires Shares of 1,572 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $137.54. The stock had a trading volume of 112,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $142.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

