Park National Corp OH Has $517,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $589,781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 2,740,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

