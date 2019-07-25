Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. 1,516,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

