Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 559,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.