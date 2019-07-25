Park National Corp OH Sells 116 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 79,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after acquiring an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.41. 700,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,064. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $131.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

