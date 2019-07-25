Park National Corp OH Sells 200 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.87. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,894. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

