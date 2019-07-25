Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Park National has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $112.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

