Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 414,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,531. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

